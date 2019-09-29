Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake Maintained by Welch & Forbes Llc; Fort LP Has Lowered Holding in Interdigital (IDCC) by $1.96 Million

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 93,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80 million, up from 90,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 623,415 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp analyzed 30,681 shares as the company's stock declined 1.95% . The hedge fund held 32,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 63,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 165,303 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.



Analysts await InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.6 per share. IDCC’s profit will be $3.11 million for 131.53 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by InterDigital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.33% negative EPS growth.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $520.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 3,497 shares to 27,312 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 14,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold IDCC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.52 million shares or 6.52% less from 23.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Company stated it has 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% stake. Amer Int holds 0.02% or 81,684 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 4,863 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 222,478 shares. Paloma Mngmt Company accumulated 7,876 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group reported 899 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 539,702 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Fil Limited has 0.04% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 400,000 shares. 1,525 were reported by Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). 655 were accumulated by Daiwa Incorporated. Charles Schwab Invest, California-based fund reported 280,396 shares.

