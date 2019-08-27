Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake Increased by Martin Investment Management Llc; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Lifted Ametek New (AME) Position by $304,876

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 128,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32M, up from 109,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $106.52. About 580,410 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 67.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 3,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 9,194 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 5,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.96. About 817,722 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 55,869 shares. Johnson Financial Group reported 4,214 shares stake. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Janney Montgomery Scott reported 43,204 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors reported 8,260 shares. Forte Ltd Llc Adv accumulated 92,954 shares or 2.78% of the stock. First Fincl Bank And Tru Of Newtown holds 0.08% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 3,450 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc invested in 0.66% or 3.55M shares. 273 were accumulated by Moody Bank Division. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 388 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.11% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Korea Investment Corp holds 101,373 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 313,655 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,106 shares to 2,339 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,755 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).