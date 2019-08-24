Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding; As Total Sa (TOT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Parkwood Has Trimmed Stake

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 211.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 112,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The hedge fund held 166,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.06M, up from 53,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 719,952 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 14,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 90,694 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 105,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 1.50 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: IRAN ANNOUNCEMENT IS PUSHING PRICES UP; 02/05/2018 – Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 28/05/2018 – Total and Sonangol Strengthen Their Cooperation in Angola; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL COMMITS TO DIVERSIFYING LA MEDE REFINERY SUPPLY; 08/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 23/05/2018 – Total, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals Close Their Joint Venture in Petrochemicals; 16/05/2018 – US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 26/04/2018 – Total: First Quarter 2018 Results; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 64,702 shares to 265,268 shares, valued at $38.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 399,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cloudflare IPO: 5 things to know about the cloud-network platform – MarketWatch” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Point Receives Highest Security Effectiveness Score In Second NSS Labs Breach Prevention Systems Test – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Roundup: Tariffs, FAA, Russia, Music, App Store, Security – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Research Reveals Modern Cameras’ Connectivity to Wi-Fi Make Them Vulnerable to Ransomware and Malware – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 9.47 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 439,000 shares to 468,918 shares, valued at $19.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).