Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $447,300; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Price Rose, Holder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Lowered by $384,674 Its Stake

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 72,255 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, down from 75,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 719,952 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 43,498 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, down from 45,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 1.02 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Receives FDA Approval For Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 6,864 shares to 13,494 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.89M for 20.86 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 14,088 shares to 184,642 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 48,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI).

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Check Point (CHKP) Down 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Check Point Going Nowhere Fast – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Check Point Software to Acquire Dome9 to Transform Cloud Security – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Cloudflare IPO: 5 things to know about the cloud-network platform – MarketWatch” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point’s 2019 Cloud Security Report Identifies Range of Enterprise Security Challenges in Public Clouds – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.