Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Shareholder Martin Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $2.49 Million as Valuation Declined; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Cut Sony (SNE) Holding by $24.90 Million; Share Price Rose

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 128,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32M, up from 109,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 719,952 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 49.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 592,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 596,753 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 1.27M shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 03/04/2018 – SONY EXPECTS TO BOOK GAIN IN 1Q ON SALE, VALUATION OF SPOTIFY; 25/04/2018 – CVW:TERMINATION OF COOPERATION PACT WITH SONY LIFE; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Indirectly Own About 90% of EMI Music Publishing After Deal; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Sees FY Net Y480.00B; 13/05/2018 – CORRECT: SONY MUSIC TAKES 39% STAKE IN PEANUTS FOR $185M; 27/04/2018 – SONY 6758.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) OPERATING PROFIT 734.86 BLN YEN (+154.5 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 670.00 BLN YEN (-8.8 %); 19/04/2018 – Sony is teaming up with a US university to make robots that cook; 09/04/2018 – Qualstar to design and manufacture Enterprise Class Optical Disc Library for Sony; 21/05/2018 – Sony to buy majority stake in EMI Music Publishing for $2.3bn; 13/05/2018 – SONY MUSIC TO BUY 49% OF DHX MEDIA’S 80% STAKE IN PEANUTS

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 2.03 million shares to 3.70 million shares, valued at $62.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 349,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

