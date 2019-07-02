Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Lowered Position by $1.31 Million; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Has Lifted by $774,364

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,305 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02M, up from 292,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.38. About 1.49M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 10,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,886 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 26,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $119.25. About 629,247 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 538,789 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa has invested 0.32% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Prudential Pcl holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 359,486 shares. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Ltd has 0.7% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Blair William And Il holds 0.73% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.02% or 1,639 shares in its portfolio. 2,897 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Financial Svcs holds 603 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 159,687 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt holds 78,490 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Sands Ltd Liability holds 144,917 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management has invested 0.94% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bancorporation invested in 27,993 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 454,666 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,567 shares to 473,348 shares, valued at $25.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 86,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,720 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 37,880 shares to 68,071 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.