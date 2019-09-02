Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Increased Its Position by $37.54 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 371,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 501,670 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99 million, up from 130,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.70M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 244,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 633,127 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.09 million, down from 877,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 539,057 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.72M for 21.37 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 24,760 shares to 85,792 shares, valued at $29.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspine Hldgs Corp by 32,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 643,343 shares to 136,830 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) by 29,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,435 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills In (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 454,536 shares. Motco has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Accuvest Glob invested in 0.62% or 11,199 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 410,681 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 7,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 317 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.35% or 47,885 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Company has 49,856 shares. New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Polar Cap Llp invested in 0.31% or 327,389 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.12% or 3,879 shares. Logan Mgmt has invested 0.96% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 328 shares stake. York Capital Management Advsrs Ltd Company holds 173,451 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio.