Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Share Price Declined While Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Upped Holding by $563,730; Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) Position Maintained by Roumell Asset Management Llc

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 96,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.02% . The hedge fund held 236,110 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 139,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Houston Wire & Cable Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 41,766 shares traded. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Houston Wire & Cable Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWCC); 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 4,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 27,116 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 22,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 624,190 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 3 investors sold HWCC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.52 million shares or 0.59% more from 10.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 22,326 shares. Menta Limited Liability Corporation invested in 42,840 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) or 1.13 million shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 26,658 shares stake. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 498,881 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 736,662 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 1.44 million shares. Rutabaga Cap Management Ltd Liability Ma holds 1.32% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) or 885,328 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.25% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Tower (Trc) holds 0% or 704 shares in its portfolio. Friess Ltd reported 0.06% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Punch And Assocs Investment Management holds 306,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. F&V Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 20,400 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 562,567 shares.