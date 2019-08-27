Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Position Boosted by Martin Investment Management Llc; Netflix (NFLX) Stake Has Lifted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 128,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32 million, up from 109,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $106.31. About 452,868 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $289.31. About 4.65 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 14/03/2018 – Netflix says 70% of its streams end up on connected TVs instead of phones, tablets or PCs:; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 15/03/2018 – Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT) by 7,823 shares to 38,858 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 6,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,487 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Investment Group Ltd Liability invested in 16,965 shares or 6.04% of the stock. Spirit Of America Management Ny has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sunbelt Securities has 0.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,519 shares. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 398,084 shares or 1.08% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.68% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sns Fincl Gp Llc invested in 2,626 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Limited Liability Co holds 1.57M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.36% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 45,742 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,774 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Td Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 588 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.05% or 28,448 shares.