Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holder Welch & Forbes Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Holder Bath Savings Trust Co Trimmed Stake by $349,680

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95 million, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 8,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,533 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, down from 98,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 857,855 shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $13.25 million activity.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Non (NYSE:MKC) by 2,530 shares to 98,067 shares, valued at $14.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

