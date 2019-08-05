Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holder Strategic Global Advisors Decreased Stake; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Boyar Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 113,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 114,207 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45 million, down from 227,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $108.92. About 494,332 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $205.69. About 1.64M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.89M for 21.27 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Check Point Software Continues to Deliver – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IEFA, NXPI, CHKP, TEVA – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “June 2019’s Most Wanted Malware: Emotet Takes a Break, but Possibly Not for Long – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Check Point Software Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point’s 2019 Cloud Security Report Identifies Range of Enterprise Security Challenges in Public Clouds – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 4,858 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 6,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.64 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.