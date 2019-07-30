Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holder Mcrae Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Ubs Oconnor Increased Its Holding in Mattel I (Put) (MAT) by $815.57 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,255 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, down from 75,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $111.67. About 726,104 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Mattel I (Put) (MAT) by 3820% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 955,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 980,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837.00M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Mattel I (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 3.40 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELATING TO BAKUGAN TOY; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY SAYS MOST RECENTLY GEORGIADIS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MATTEL INC; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel’s Credit Metrics Will Remain Weak Over the Next 12-18 Mos; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IS SAID TO BE RESIGNING; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – MARGO GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel Rating Reflects Disruption in Toy Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Bankruptcy; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Georgiadis to Pursue New Opportunity in Technology Sector; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Kreiz Will Become Chairman, Effective Election at Annual Meeting May 17; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Will Assess Likely Impact of Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation on Mattel Financial Position Through 2019; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Claims Mattel’s Mecard Toys Infringe on at Least Two of Spin Master’s Patents

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 48,138 shares to 377,127 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.88 million for 21.81 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

