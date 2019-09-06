Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holder Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Declined; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Family Management Cut Its Position by $1.74 Million as Stock Price Rose

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 16,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 203,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72M, down from 220,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $107.78. About 488,872 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 12,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 24,419 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 36,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $141.14. About 1.22M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.77M for 21.38 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IEFA, NXPI, CHKP, CCEP – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, ASML – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Check Point Introduces Record Breaking Security Gateways – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Research Reveals Modern Cameras’ Connectivity to Wi-Fi Make Them Vulnerable to Ransomware and Malware – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 38,077 shares to 989,108 shares, valued at $180.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 31,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Com owns 97,000 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 61,000 shares. Old Point And Service N A stated it has 11,010 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 51,779 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has 265,593 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 86,388 shares. Csu Producer Resource invested in 3.41% or 6,000 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,099 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Diversified Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,531 shares. Coldstream Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 5,510 shares stake. Kings Point Capital holds 0.02% or 888 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.48% or 41,421 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boyar Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,492 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 13.07 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Surge as U.S.-China Agree to Trade Talks in October – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Expands Cloud Capabilities in Latin America, to Help Companies Accelerate Shift to Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM planning Cloud region in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Powerful “Crystal Ball” For Uncovering Great Stocks… – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Lyft, GM Rise Premarket; Slack, Mallinckrodt Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,916 shares to 39,962 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 23,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).