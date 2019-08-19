Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holder Martin Currie LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $2.12 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 16,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 203,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72 million, down from 220,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $108.12. About 632,986 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 797 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 4,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video)

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,903 shares to 16,643 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Mgmt, Arkansas-based fund reported 950 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grace White New York holds 2.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,750 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has 12,799 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Wills Fincl Group reported 2.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 24,634 shares. Company Of Oklahoma holds 5,317 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr accumulated 219 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tower Bridge reported 2,696 shares. 3,822 are owned by Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 8,893 shares. Moreover, Baxter Bros has 3.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 42,553 shares. Tirschwell Loewy reported 3,009 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada has 57,449 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Advsrs Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) slid after ratings agencies issued a negative outlook – Live Trading News” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Check Point Software Earnings: Back To Fair Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Check Point Research & CyberInt Find Major Vulnerability in Electronic Arts’ Origin Gaming Client – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Check Point Software Continues to Deliver – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cybersecurity names move after CHKP earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “November 2018’s Most Wanted Malware: the Thanksgiving Day Botnet Emerges – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 10,821 shares to 130,821 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 31,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.89 million for 21.12 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.