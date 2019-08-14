Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lifted Holding; As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stock Declined, Honeywell International Has Cut Its Position by $2.06 Million

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 65.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 23,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 35,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 883,774 shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 5,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 11,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 6,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $107.51. About 872,721 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,773 shares to 32,083 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,094 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,841 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). British Columbia Invest Mngmt owns 50,710 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 30,717 shares. 9,800 are held by South Dakota Inv Council. Baystate Wealth Limited Company invested in 0% or 31 shares. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.05% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 2,720 were reported by Fca Tx. Profund Ltd Llc stated it has 5,578 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 285,200 shares. 9,120 are held by Forward Mngmt Ltd. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 146,747 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 71,440 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 18,690 shares to 75,724 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.58M for 11.27 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

