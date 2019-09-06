Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Stake Raised by Fundsmith Llp; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Boosted Position by $604,372

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 45,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 524,186 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.30M, up from 479,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 1.23 million shares traded or 41.28% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru Company owns 109,409 shares for 3.65% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 109,251 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 45,650 shares. Bangor Natl Bank stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cranbrook Wealth Llc reported 2,309 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 623,395 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp. Cleararc Cap invested in 1.07% or 40,978 shares. Knott David M owns 0.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,280 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5.51 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Argi Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,170 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri has 1.95% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 127,764 shares. Fin Architects invested 0.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 1.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Eck Assoc Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 66,944 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,245 shares to 50,245 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,549 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Mallinckrodtâ€™s plunges toward record low after report bankruptcy is being considered – MarketWatch” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Check Point Research Launches CPR-Zero Nasdaq:CHKP – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Point Research Reveals Security Flaw that Leaves Android Smartphones Vulnerable to Advanced SMS Phishing Attacks – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Check Point Introduces Record Breaking Security Gateways – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.