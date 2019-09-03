Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Holder Penn Davis Mcfarland Cut Its Position by $850,122 as Stock Declined; American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Brave Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $311,000

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 2.14 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 6,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 100,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, down from 106,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.53. About 605,823 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.29M for 21.14 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, ASML – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Check Point CloudGuard Integrates with Google Cloud SCC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Research Reveals Modern Cameras’ Connectivity to Wi-Fi Make Them Vulnerable to Ransomware and Malware – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc. (Class A) by 49,721 shares to 476,969 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 271,398 shares to 283,248 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 4,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $920.60 million for 12.48 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.32% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 241,793 shares. Consulta Limited has invested 5.34% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 1.75M were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Amp Cap Investors reported 373,782 shares stake. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability has 30,838 shares. 537,707 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. Earnest Prns Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 1.17M shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,028 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt Com has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Northern Trust holds 0.11% or 10.53M shares. Mackay Shields stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). North Star Mngmt holds 0.03% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 115,972 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt reported 3.49% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).