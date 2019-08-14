Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Holder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised Stake; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Value Declined, Motco Upped by $355,075 Its Position

Motco increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 20,266 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 18,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $196.53. About 921,472 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 2,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 97,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, up from 94,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.62. About 818,298 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth reported 2,550 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,108 shares. Qs Investors holds 43,488 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 30,911 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 683,323 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York holds 1,300 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 13.55M shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 10,000 shares. Spirit Of America Ny has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cypress Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.4% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Natl Asset Inc accumulated 3,920 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sit Associate Incorporated invested in 59,855 shares. B And T Dba Alpha holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 7,155 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.08% or 8,800 shares.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,616 shares to 65,518 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,042 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,907 shares to 272,810 shares, valued at $43.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 9,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,372 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).