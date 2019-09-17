Check Point Software Tec LTD (CHKP) Position Upped by Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc; Waste Management (WM) Holder Nomura Holdings Has Boosted Position by $23.43 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 172.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 203,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 321,579 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.07 million, up from 117,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $113.79. About 639,471 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tec Ltd (CHKP) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 17,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 337,041 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.97B, up from 319,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tec Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $110.47. About 217,409 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 998 shares to 31,840 shares, valued at $2.20B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,884 shares, and cut its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Roundup: Tariffs, FAA, Russia, Music, App Store, Security – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Check Point Software Technologies Remains a Top Cybersecurity Pick – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Point Announces Enterprise Branch Office Security Powered by a Cloud Service – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Check Point Software: Weak Billings Growth Keeping Investors From Being Bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Be Disappointed With Their 50% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.