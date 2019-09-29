Check Point Software (CHKP) Holding Upped by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Market Value Rose, Holder Hm Capital Management Raised Position

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $259.29. About 459,850 shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software (CHKP) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 19,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 233,395 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.98M, up from 213,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 623,415 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,638 are owned by Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nomura Inc invested in 0.04% or 27,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 18,079 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Guardian Life Of America owns 141 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Alpine Associates Management has invested 2.52% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 69,794 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 102,996 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.04% or 7,011 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 148,176 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated holds 29 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.01% or 14,027 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0% or 6,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 2,343 shares.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Centene-WellCare merger is ahead of schedule, CEO says – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WellCare CEO, CFO to join Centeneâ€™s executive leadership team – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Sees 30% Upside Potential For Molina Healthcare – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WCG, HF, STI MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Alerts Investors of Important Upcoming Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Wellcare Health Plans, Inc., Hff, Inc., and Suntrust Banks, Inc. â€“ WCG, HF, STI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.