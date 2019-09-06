Check Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Suncor (SU) by $1.64 Million; Cummins (CMI) Shares Declined While Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trimmed Its Stake

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 54.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, down from 5,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $155.48. About 539,899 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor (SU) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 51,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.88 million, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 1.32M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). West Coast Financial Llc accumulated 45,652 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 3,825 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Perkins Coie stated it has 450 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn has 0.16% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 778,968 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 300 shares. Loudon Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.23% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First National Bank reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 7,750 shares. 17,803 were accumulated by Regions Fincl Corp. Earnest Prns has 0.54% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Amer Century accumulated 3.56M shares. 6,362 are held by Virtu Financial Ltd.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $584.79M for 10.12 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 7,600 shares to 7,719 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VO).

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys (NYSE:ADS) by 3,775 shares to 257,227 shares, valued at $45.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).