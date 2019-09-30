Check Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Autonation (AN) by $1.32 Million as Valuation Rose; Intrust Bank Na Has Boosted Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $660,772 as Share Price Rose

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 23,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 137,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, up from 113,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – Bank of America in $42 million settlement over ‘masking’ electronic trading activities with customers; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-UBS head of European M&A Brizay is said to join Bank of America – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autonation (AN) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 32,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 724,318 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.38 million, down from 756,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autonation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 450,863 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “BofA (BAC) is Doing Ok in Trading This Quarter, Equities Trading Has Done Well, FICC Down a Bit – Bloomberg, Citing Montag – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “It’s Okay To Buy The Banks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks for the Next Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 46,800 shares. Charter Trust, New Hampshire-based fund reported 9,375 shares. Cibc Mkts has 0.46% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.04M shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt holds 133,368 shares. Davis R M Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & accumulated 23,748 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Nwq Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 11.29M shares. Marco Invest Ltd Llc has 124,148 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Company holds 19,059 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Pointstate Capital Lp has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 6.74M shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 7,115 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 0.96% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7,014 shares to 4,727 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 27,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited reported 15,668 shares. Moreover, First Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 230,874 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Brown Brothers Harriman Comm has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 15,660 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,072 shares in its portfolio. Bruni J V And reported 2.66% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Arlington Value Cap Llc has 9.63% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 9,613 shares. Millennium Lc invested in 0% or 9,600 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 8,509 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 10,078 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 6,606 shares. Artisan Partnership invested in 4.69M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 12,154 shares.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rosetta Stone Unveils New Enterprise Language Training Solution for Companies Worldwide – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Boise Cascade Company’s (NYSE:BCC) 1.1% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.