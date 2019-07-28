Check Capital Management Trimmed Its Ingredion (INGR) Position by $1.29 Million; Tompkins Financial Decreased Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $957,248

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ingredion (INGR) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 13,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 412,965 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.10 million, down from 426,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ingredion for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 377,287 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr by 68,546 shares to 415,128 shares, valued at $21.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 153,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,491 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,600 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

