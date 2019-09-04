Check Capital Management Trimmed Its Ingredion (INGR) Holding by $1.29 Million; Investment Management Of Virginia Increases Holding in Green Dot (GDOT)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 9,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 29,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 19,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 179,616 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ingredion (INGR) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 13,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The hedge fund held 412,965 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.10 million, down from 426,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ingredion for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 267,761 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2,820 shares to 19,485 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Kraft Heinz Company by 19,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,656 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,600 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.80 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.7 per share. INGR’s profit will be $120.12 million for 11.00 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.43% EPS growth.