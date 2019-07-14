Check Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Anheuser (BUD) by $464,800; Marietta Investment Partners Raised Its Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Position by $326,564

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,840 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 13,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.49M shares traded or 1.93% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 5.69 million shares traded or 350.00% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ingersoll-Rand To Acquire Precision Flow Systems For High Margin Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Appoints Nelson Peltz As Strategic Advisor: ‘Solid Execution, Strongly Differentiated From Its Peers’ – Benzinga” published on March 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ingersoll Rand to Present at 2019 Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference – Business Wire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Company Just Boosted Its Dividend by 29% – Motley Fool” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Energy Transfer Can’t Get Respect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 3,210 shares to 27,258 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 14,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,846 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,290 shares to 2,480 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 172,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Sys (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AB InBev SA (BUD) Says it Won’t Proceed with IPO of APAC, Cites Market Conditions – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV â€“ BUD – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Anheuser-Busch InBev Show Craft Beer the Way Back to Growth? – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Potential Catalysts That Could Cause Aurora Cannabis Stock to Skyrocket – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “RBC Questions Anheuser Busch’s Margins, Guidance, Debt In Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22B for 19.23 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

