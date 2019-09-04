Check Capital Management Trimmed Its Anheuser (BUD) Holding by $464,800; As Range Res (RRC) Valuation Declined, Stelliam Investment Management LP Raised Position

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $94.77. About 37,695 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 456,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 108,116 shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.88B for 15.80 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 4,489 shares to 22,189 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB) by 74,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Manhattan has 0.17% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 342,976 shares. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 1,475 shares. 17,090 are owned by Boston Partners. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 309 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 24,338 shares. Westwood Hldg Gp owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,701 were reported by Insight 2811. Natixis invested in 5,802 shares or 0% of the stock. Michael Susan Dell Foundation owns 6.19% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 76,429 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 12,242 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $532,103 activity. 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by DORMAN MARGARET K. Shares for $56,484 were bought by Scucchi Mark.