Check Capital Management Trimmed By $1.89 Million Its American Express (AXP) Holding; STORE Capital (STOR) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Check Capital Management Inc decreased American Express (AXP) stake by 3.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Check Capital Management Inc sold 17,324 shares as American Express (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Check Capital Management Inc holds 542,250 shares with $59.27 million value, down from 559,574 last quarter. American Express now has $100.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $120.67. About 5.08M shares traded or 57.81% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. STORE Capital has $3600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36’s average target is -4.43% below currents $37.67 stock price. STORE Capital had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Monday, May 6 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 11. See STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) latest ratings:

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Going Back To The STORE For Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Retail High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 1.90M shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $8.70 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It has a 37.94 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 13.81% above currents $120.67 stock price. American Express had 16 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $123 target. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Friday, May 3. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14000 target.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.50 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.