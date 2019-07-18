Check Capital Management Stake in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) Upped by $656,850 as Market Value Declined; Vident Investment Advisory Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Decreased by $313,248 as Share Price Rose

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 3,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,726 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 25,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.49. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 257,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01 million, up from 253,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30B market cap company. The stock increased 5.12% or $7.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158.46. About 2.12M shares traded or 227.99% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $845,100. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. Shares for $2.93M were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.24 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 11,460 shares to 19,373 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 12,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW).

