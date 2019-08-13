Check Capital Management Raised Position in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) by $656,850 as Stock Rose; Rock Point Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Pgt (PGTI)

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 257,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01 million, up from 253,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $153.05. About 937,824 shares traded or 32.32% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pgt Inc (PGTI) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 140,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 273,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 132,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pgt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $848.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 105,619 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 EPS 81c-EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $157,440 activity. Feintuch Richard D bought $58,150 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

