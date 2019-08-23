Check Capital Management Raised Its Disney (Walt) (DIS) Position by $498,279 as Stock Price Rose; Brunswick (BC) Stake Has Upped by Polar Securities Inc

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 22,189 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 233,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 583,361 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 829,113 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone (NYSE:AZO) by 2,424 shares to 904 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,250 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ionic Management Limited Liability Company reported 8,864 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Company, Washington-based fund reported 4,980 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.27M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hirtle Callaghan & Ltd owns 40 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 340,649 shares. Monetta Fincl Incorporated invested 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested 2.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 0.2% or 462,533 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Llc holds 6,585 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 26,827 shares. 520,528 are held by Global Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Com. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 376,703 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 28,665 were reported by Reliant Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Condor holds 22,618 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 16,910 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 99,103 shares in its portfolio. 6,087 are held by Gsa Capital Llp. Bancshares Of Mellon invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Communications Ma stated it has 2.64M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 170 shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Nuveen Asset Llc reported 0.1% stake. Mesirow Fincl Inv Mgmt owns 130,810 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 139,850 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com owns 76,682 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 0% or 322 shares.