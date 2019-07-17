Check Capital Management Raised Its Disney (Walt) (DIS) Holding by $498,279 as Shares Rose; Sterling Capital Management Upped Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Stake

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 76.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 16,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,171 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 21,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $87.58. About 298,255 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q EPS 42c; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,189 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 4.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. Pertz Douglas A had bought 10,000 shares worth $729,250 on Friday, March 8. DOMANICO RONALD JAMES had bought 3,000 shares worth $217,170 on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Brink’s Company (BCO) CEO Doug Pertz on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brink’s Shaping Up Nicely With A Strong Q2 And Dunbar Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “George Neill Joins Brink’s as Chief Marketing Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CenterPoint Energy promotes exec to fill general counsel role – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 112,390 shares to 100,009 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 448,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 658,035 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Moreover, Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated has 0.2% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 7,000 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 6,229 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 24,661 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 11,168 shares. Brahman Cap Corp holds 3.69% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 690,680 shares. Fil holds 0% or 41,963 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.04% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Aperio Gru Inc Limited Liability Co has 16,813 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0% or 15,220 shares. Parametric Llc reported 142,415 shares. Fmr Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancshares Co holds 1.23% or 113,824 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Invest Advsr Inc has 1.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kempen Mgmt Nv holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,503 shares. Eastern Bancorp reported 31,266 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Telemus Capital Lc invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loeb Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 200 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lourd has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 20,768 are owned by Wade G W Incorporated. Moreover, Hm Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Appleton Prtn Ma has 0.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 679,755 were reported by Smead Cap.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.