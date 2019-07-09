Check Capital Management Raised Holding in Disney (Walt) (DIS); As Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose, Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lowered Stake by $4.35 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 4.19M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,189 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Df Dent & has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,212 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.11% or 227,655 shares. 201,785 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company. Stack Fincl holds 3.12% or 234,640 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 6,950 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karpas Strategies Ltd has 2.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 90,246 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership. Moneta Grp Inc Investment Advsr Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,711 shares. 5,604 are owned by Harvey Communications. Financial Advantage has 65,821 shares for 5.21% of their portfolio. Harvest Mngmt Lc holds 7.31% or 45,001 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 108,299 shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 59,110 shares. Baupost Gru Lc Ma reported 399,151 shares stake.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17,324 shares to 542,250 shares, valued at $59.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone (NYSE:AZO) by 2,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor (NYSE:SU).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.98 million for 20.17 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 375 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Sequoia Advisors Lc has 7,789 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. General American Invsts accumulated 1.16% or 313,800 shares. Investment House Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Us Savings Bank De invested in 136,414 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 77,577 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell reported 11,020 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 3.69M shares stake. Everett Harris Ca owns 33,601 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Lc holds 40,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Shelton Capital invested 0.37% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 5,497 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kwmg Ltd Liability Co owns 92 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.