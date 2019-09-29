Check Capital Management Position in Us Bancorp (USB) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Becker Capital Management Has Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $9.81 Million as Share Value Declined

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 7,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 661,769 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.68 million, down from 669,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 4.33M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 181,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.17 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 9,082 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 157,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc invested 1.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc holds 0.69% or 26,457 shares. Spc Inc stated it has 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,284 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 9.33 million shares or 3.78% of all its holdings. 30,504 were accumulated by Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Ny. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 234,398 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Westend Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 597,928 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts-based Page Arthur B has invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 41,101 are held by Sol Cap Mngmt. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 40,037 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates reported 40,735 shares. Guardian Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 14,625 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems Rewards Shareholders with 6% Quarterly Dividend Boost (CSCO) – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has 16,673 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 731,851 shares. Spirit Of America Corp Ny reported 12,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pictet Natl Bank Tru Limited owns 16,680 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 152,194 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). B Riley Wealth Inc owns 27,545 shares. 724,850 were accumulated by C Worldwide Gru Incorporated Hldg A S. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.04% or 60,333 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Btc Mgmt reported 30,886 shares. Taurus Asset Management Lc reported 330,600 shares. Alethea Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 5,308 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 5.44 million shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.04% or 305,721 shares in its portfolio.