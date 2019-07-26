Check Capital Management Lowered Its Suncor (SU) Stake by $1.64 Million; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Its Ebay (EBAY) Position by $723,572 as Stock Value Rose

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 19,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 364,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, down from 383,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 3.96 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor (SU) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 51,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.88 million, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 4.02M shares traded or 41.73% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares to 177,500 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 172,743 shares to 669,245 shares, valued at $32.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.