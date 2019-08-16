Check Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Valuation Declined; As Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Stock Price Declined, Security Capital Research & Management Has Trimmed by $13.19 Million Its Stake

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 454,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.99 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 293,980 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 77,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 725,008 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35M, down from 802,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 3.43 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS AS PART OF COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN, CO IS CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF FULL-TIME AND TEMPORARY WORKFORCE- SPOKESPERSON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research owns 184,463 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 50,440 shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 30,525 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 382,405 shares in its portfolio. Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Swiss National Bank & Trust has 222,200 shares. Callahan Advsr Lc reported 127,387 shares stake. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 218,964 shares. Real Estate Mngmt Services Lc invested in 260,100 shares or 4.8% of the stock. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Com has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Security Cap Research & Mgmt Inc invested in 1.74% or 1.46 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 320,811 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru accumulated 2,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0% or 22,391 shares.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys (NYSE:ADS) by 3,775 shares to 257,227 shares, valued at $45.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress Nv by 25,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).