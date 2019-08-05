Check Capital Management Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; As Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Market Value Rose, Holder Garrison Financial Has Cut Holding

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 15,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 39,098 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 54,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 752,883 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 17,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone (NYSE:AZO) by 2,424 shares to 904 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 4.92 million shares. Fairview Capital Investment Management Ltd has invested 2.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Palisade Asset Lc invested in 101,428 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart has 2.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 65,784 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 1.09M shares stake. Ancora Advsr invested 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wedgewood Partners Inc reported 6,300 shares stake. Moreover, Paradigm Financial Ltd has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Markel has invested 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ww Asset Mngmt invested in 1.23% or 172,586 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). California-based Affinity Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,932 are owned by Horizon Investments. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.45% or 397,130 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America holds 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 329 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Communications LP has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited invested 1.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Strs Ohio accumulated 19,423 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research owns 0.09% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 164,672 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 673,335 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Iberiabank Corp has 0.06% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Rampart Invest Comm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd has 39,098 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company reported 12,796 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 356,955 shares.

