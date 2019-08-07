Check Capital Management Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); As Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Financial Engines Advisors Upped Stake

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 17,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $129.84. About 2.48 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 3.83 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Shares for $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability owns 96,771 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Inc reported 61,203 shares. Rbo & Limited Liability owns 140,999 shares or 2.73% of their US portfolio. Dt Investment Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perigon Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 13,292 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 3,172 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.82% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Peoples Fincl Service Corp has invested 0.89% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Novare Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 57,140 shares or 0.72% of the stock. 18,302 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt. Mengis Cap Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 10,975 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management holds 13,120 shares. 3,558 were reported by Fairview Cap Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 9,313 were reported by Northstar Gru Inc.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHR) by 325,153 shares to 56,276 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Funds (BND) by 245,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,399 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.