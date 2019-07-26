Check Capital Management Increased Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $386,400; Market Valuation Rose; As Comcast (CMCSA) Market Valuation Rose, Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Raised Its Stake by $271.47 Million

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.82M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 1.62M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 6.96M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 17.27M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690.65M, up from 10.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Comcast for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 7.13 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 23/04/2018 – Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 10/05/2018 – Comcast plans break fee in new Fox offer; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 612,476 shares to 3.73 million shares, valued at $525.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas (NYSE:VTR) by 135,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,043 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco (NYSE:WSO).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold accumulated 0.87% or 160,863 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability holds 53,058 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Mgmt reported 9,648 shares. Parkside Fin State Bank And accumulated 13,001 shares. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.98% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Systematic Fin Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 94,775 shares. Diker invested in 8,558 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 7,956 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Citizens Savings Bank And Trust Communications owns 133,386 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Private Mngmt invested in 372,707 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Lc owns 3.29 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Element Mngmt Ltd Liability has 140,485 shares. Kwmg Ltd invested in 680 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) by 11,529 shares to 585,233 shares, valued at $32.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) by 13,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,965 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,180 were reported by Brown Advisory. Norinchukin Bancorp The has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp, Texas-based fund reported 56,958 shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested in 398,217 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Oppenheimer accumulated 0.06% or 78,658 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp accumulated 12,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Ltd Llc holds 25,702 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Com Ma owns 2.39 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cadence Financial Bank Na accumulated 0.08% or 7,477 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 0.4% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Manufacturers Life Com The reported 330,336 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 102,757 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 14,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 110,491 shares.

