Check Capital Management Increased Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $361,400; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Dominion Energy Com (D)

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 4.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 87,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 3.50M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of stock was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.