Check Capital Management Increased Holding in Disney (Walt) (DIS) as Stock Value Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder Barnett & Company Lifted Holding

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54M shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 22,189 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 17,057 shares to 205,543 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 12,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,036 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakmont holds 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,170 shares. Bailard Inc, California-based fund reported 60,742 shares. Moreover, Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Llc Il has 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,659 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Secor Capital Advsrs LP owns 17,375 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Moreover, Telos Capital has 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Founders Secs Limited Liability holds 0.4% or 6,518 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Country Tru National Bank has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Portland Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 1,483 shares. Woodstock accumulated 69,859 shares. Eos Lp has 0.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 295,204 shares. Park National Corporation Oh holds 87,592 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 1.53% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 59,353 shares.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 45,200 shares to 4,430 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 77,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,008 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor (NYSE:SU).