Check Capital Management Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Declined, P2 Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $15.51 Million

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 478,484 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 77,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 725,008 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35 million, down from 802,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shareholder Meeting Had Been Scheduled for Tuesday; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 22/05/2018 – Brain Corp Co-Founder Dr. Allen Gruber to Speak About Benefits of Building an Innovation Company in Southern California

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $76.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 299,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 0.02% or 3.96 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management reported 16,005 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc owns 469 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). New York-based Two Sigma Secs Limited Company has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 5,500 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.38M shares. Advisory has invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Communications has 229,629 shares. Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 122,756 shares. Baupost Gp Limited Ma accumulated 1.00 million shares. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has 1,055 shares. 1.92 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,600 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB).