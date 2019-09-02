Check Capital Management Holding in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) Has Boosted by $656,850; Meridian Management Co Lifted Its Holding in Eog Res (EOG) as Share Price Declined

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 257,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01M, up from 253,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.95. About 709,172 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 3.16M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10

