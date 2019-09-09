Check Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $5.89 Million; Impala Asset Management Has Decreased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $18.29 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 84.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 164,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 29,188 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 194,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc analyzed 128,138 shares as the company's stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.62 million, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $51.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 2.28 million shares traded or 68.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,290 shares to 2,480 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 14.64 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 2.04M shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $36.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 394,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).