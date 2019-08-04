Check Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Lkq (LKQ) by $386,400 as Stock Declined; Westwood Management Cut Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake by $339,200; Shares Rose

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 87,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, down from 90,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 7.24M shares traded or 48.55% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.82 million, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 1.51M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 14,270 shares stake. 3,042 are held by Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Tiemann Advsr Ltd reported 1,920 shares. Pggm invested 0.34% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.84M shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP owns 727,843 shares. Decatur Cap Management accumulated 106,548 shares. Wilkins Counsel owns 16,305 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md holds 13,760 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Incorporated has 0.44% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 175,170 shares. Wright Invsts Service, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,487 shares. California-based Diligent Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Personal Svcs reported 8,870 shares stake. M Secs Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Q2 Earnings Power Semiconductor ETFs? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Amtech Systems and Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 7,000 shares. CARP DANIEL A had sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53 million.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 19,801 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 0% or 4,600 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 34,217 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc owns 92,080 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 18,537 shares. Regions accumulated 5,077 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtn Mngmt has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 27,661 shares. Nokota Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 100,000 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Com owns 1.31 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 25,320 shares. Echo Street Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.02% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio.