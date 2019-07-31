Check Capital Management Has Lifted Disney (Walt) (DIS) Stake by $498,279; Valuation Rose; Philip Morris International (PM) Stake Held by Fundsmith Llp

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.32 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 billion, up from 12.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.77. About 1.66 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,189 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.17. About 3.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,560 are owned by Moors And Cabot Incorporated. Ajo Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.41M shares. Northern Corp holds 16.51 million shares. Loudon Invest Management Lc reported 3,844 shares. Blue Chip Prns reported 0.12% stake. Foyston Gordon Payne reported 3.82% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 13,900 are held by Sit Investment Assocs. Court Place Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Farmers Trust invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 50,000 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 50,681 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 0.3% or 9,208 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bank & Trust Na stated it has 8,901 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 297,799 are held by Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Services holds 37,072 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Moreover, Founders Fin Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,013 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bangor National Bank & Trust accumulated 15,342 shares. National Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) reported 22,089 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. 4,197 are held by Horan Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. 105,892 were reported by Piedmont Advsrs. The Ohio-based Dean Inv has invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Interstate Retail Bank accumulated 100,879 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated accumulated 135,505 shares. Advsr Asset Inc reported 47,461 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 7.31% or 818,803 shares. New York-based Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 4.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Amer Registered Invest Advisor has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,000 shares. Holderness Invests invested 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 45,200 shares to 4,430 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor (NYSE:SU).