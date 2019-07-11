Check Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Anheuser (BUD) as Valuation Rose; Cutter & Company Brokerage Maintains Position in S W Seed Co (SANW)

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.33. About 2.17M shares traded or 85.90% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in S W Seed Co (SANW) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 175,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 948,053 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 772,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in S W Seed Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 14,901 shares traded. S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) has declined 28.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 17/04/2018 – S&W Nominates Cargill Executive Alan Willits to Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed Sees FY Rev $65M-$70M; 04/05/2018 – MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD – S&W PTE LTD TO DISPOSE OF S&W’S ENTIRE STAKE IN CHANGSHU HONGHUA EQUIPMENT CO, LTD; 19/04/2018 – DJ S&W Seed Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANW); 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO – QTRLY GROSS MARGINS IMPROVED 140 BASIS POINTS TO 29.0%; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Adj EPS 8c; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED-ON APRIL 13, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD WHICH AMENDED TERMS OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S CREDIT FACILITIES WITH NAB; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Rev $22.9M; 16/04/2018 S&W SEED CO SAYS INCREASE IN SIZE OF BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys (NYSE:ADS) by 3,775 shares to 257,227 shares, valued at $45.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB) by 74,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 19.76 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Laurion Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 2,969 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 96,757 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 6.25M shares. Chevy Chase Holding Inc holds 2,380 shares. Mawer Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 35,362 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 437 were reported by Destination Wealth. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.37% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 76,806 shares. 6,360 were reported by Synovus Financial Corporation. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 1,174 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.05% or 56,035 shares in its portfolio. St James Invest Lc owns 3.55% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 461,277 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 44,765 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 17,763 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 1,316 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has 1,979 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.