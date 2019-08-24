Check Capital Management Has Decreased Ingredion (INGR) Holding by $1.29 Million; Stock Declined; Westwood Holdings Group Has Boosted Comcast (CMCSA) Position by $4.40 Million as Market Value Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 112,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 567,711 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.70 million, up from 454,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages’ of preparing Fox bid; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ingredion (INGR) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 13,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The hedge fund held 412,965 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.10M, down from 426,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ingredion for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 598,313 shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) by 641,678 shares to 3.06M shares, valued at $89.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 996,215 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,600 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB) by 74,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).