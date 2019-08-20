Check Capital Management Decreased Position in Anheuser (BUD) as Shares Rose; Caymus Capital Partners LP Trimmed Encana (ECA) Stake by $1.51 Million; Stock Price Declined

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 215,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, down from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.405. About 12.06M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $95.04. About 640,911 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares to 786,315 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 200,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Big Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oklahoma quakes prompt Encana well completion halt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 181,650 were reported by Macquarie. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.01% or 426 shares. Johnson Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Chevy Chase Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 2,380 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,334 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 1,884 shares. Ipg Investment Lc invested in 0% or 5,830 shares. Yorktown And Rech holds 0.17% or 6,100 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bartlett Ltd Liability Com invested in 86,980 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 49,456 were accumulated by Jacobs & Ca. Clarkston Prtn Ltd Llc invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Webster State Bank N A has 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Goodwin Daniel L invested in 7,600 shares or 0.29% of the stock. First Fincl In has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Comes Out of Craft Beer Acquisition Retirement – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EQT, EROS, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, CTST and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HL, BUD, CTST and NFLX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22B for 21.03 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.