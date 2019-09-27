Check Capital Management Decreased Holding in American Express (AXP) as Stock Price Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.45 Million

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 21,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 520,319 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.23 million, down from 542,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $118.91. About 3.29M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 205,108 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72M, up from 179,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 7.04M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Customers in Boise, Panama City and New York City get Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,822 shares to 99,020 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,390 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 15.44 million shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Frontier Investment Company invested 1.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perkins Coie has 12,274 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability invested in 239,935 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.42% or 3.61M shares. The Connecticut-based Scholtz Com Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 278,888 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv owns 6,919 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aimz Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 6,385 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Next Financial Group holds 50,666 shares. City Hldgs has 83,646 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 148,022 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. 455,973 were accumulated by Todd Asset Management Limited Company. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 127,642 shares or 3.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trade of the Day: American Express Stock Points Lower for a Trade – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hs Management Llc owns 611,050 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability reported 2.46 million shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt invested in 0.36% or 23,292 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 11.35M shares. Forbes J M And Commerce Limited Liability Partnership invested in 71,106 shares or 1.69% of the stock. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp reported 204,538 shares. Wisconsin Capital Llc reported 50,100 shares or 3.32% of all its holdings. Matarin Cap Mgmt Llc reported 33,839 shares stake. 36,076 were reported by Cambridge. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 939 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantum Cap Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Family Trust invested in 46,737 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 8,053 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 254,664 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Price Mgmt owns 2,100 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.