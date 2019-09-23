Check Capital Management Decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding by $2.46 Million as Stock Price Rose; Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Hallmark Finl Svcs (HALL) Holding by $3.20 Million as Market Value Rose

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 52,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 2.13 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.58M, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 1.37M shares traded. Brookfield ASet Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc (HALL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 228,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.93% . The institutional investor held 671,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.86% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 167,442 shares traded or 59.09% up from the average. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Hallmark Celebrates a Galaxy Far, Far Away on Star Wars Day; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 18/04/2018 – Hallmark Introduces New “Just Because” Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring

Analysts await Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 34.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HALL’s profit will be $5.62M for 16.02 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.19% negative EPS growth.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 5,451 shares to 11,597 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 831,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).